Free Public Readings: Marlboro College Summer Writing Intensive


By Brooks Memorial... | Sat, July 22 2017

Marlboro College's summer writing intensive connects writers who are just starting out with writers who have made a career out of the craft. Authors will be reading excerpts of their work Monday July 31 - Friday August 4th at 5 pm in the library's main room. All of the readings are free! Marlboro's Summer Writing Intensive this year will include a series of free, public readings by celebrated writers with military connections.

“These are talented, interesting—and award-winning—authors,” said John Sheehy, writing professor and one of the instructors for the intensive. “With respect to the talent we have been able to bring to Brattleboro, the Summer Writing Intensive has always punched above its weight, but this year’s slate is truly exceptional.”

This year's visiting authors include Whitney Terrell (Monday, August 1), who's first novel The Huntsman was a New York Times Notable Book, Sara Novic (Tuesday, August 2), who's novel Girl at War was named one of the year's best books by Booklist, Bookpage, and Electric Literature, and Matt Gallagher (Wednesday, August 3), who's new novel Youngblood got a rave review from Michiko Kakutani. Visiting author Phil Klay (Thursday, August 4) wrote Redeployment, winner of the 2015 National Book Award and, John says, “easily among the most important pieces of war fiction written in the last decade.”

All readings are at 5 pm in the Brooks House Atrium, Brattleboro, Vermont, including an August 5 reading of selections from participants of the intensive.

Dave Cullen - Monday, July 31, 5 pm
Mira Ptacin - Tuesday August 1, 5 pm
Mira Jacob - Wednesday, August 2, 5 pm
Ron Currie - Thursday, August 3, 5 pm

