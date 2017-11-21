"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

User login

Who's online

There are currently 2 users and 26 guests online.

Online users

  • cgrotke
  • LisaL

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Books

Gaeilge Gan Stró


By tomaidh | Sun, November 19 2017

Does anybody have a copy of the Irish Gaelic textbook Gaeilge Gan Stró – Beginners Level  they might want to sell?

802-257-1829


»

Comments | 1

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Submitted by cgrotke on November 21, 2017 - 10:58am. #

It must be

I think everyone wants to keep their copy....

 

iBrattleboro Poll

It's not Thanksgiving unless I have a serving or two of

Choices