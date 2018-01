By Brooks Memorial... | Mon, January 22 2018

Join us on Tuesday, January 23rd, at Brooks Memorial Library from 10:30 am - noon as the "Peoples, Places and the History of Words in Brattleboro, Vermont" events continue with a hands-on printing workshop designed for children 6 and up, as well as the young at heart.

Master Printer Bill Soucy will lead this fun exploration of the art of Printmaking!