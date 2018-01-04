By Brooks Memorial... | Wed, January 03 2018

Will you join the 2018 Reading Challenge?



This is a fun way to join a community of readers in a group event, and is also a great way to while away the days of cold winter weather :) Once great place to find a good read to bring you up to the challenge speed, is Brooks Memorial Library!



There is a 26 book Reading Challenge, for anyone who would like to give it a try, and a 52 book Ultimate Reading Challenge for anyone who thinks they can brave a taller pile of books!



You can stop in to pick up a Reading Challenge List at the Brooks Memorial Library front desk! Check our Facebook Event for updates and creative ways to share your reading choices.