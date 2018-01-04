"I soon found out you can't change the world.  The best you can do is to learn to live with it." - Henry Miller

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Home » Culture » Books

Join the 2018 Reading Challenge!


By Brooks Memorial... | Wed, January 03 2018

Will you join the 2018 Reading Challenge?

This is a fun way to join a community of readers in a group event, and is also a great way to while away the days of cold winter weather :) Once great place to find a good read to bring you up to the challenge speed, is Brooks Memorial Library!


There is a 26 book Reading Challenge, for anyone who would like to give it a try, and a 52 book Ultimate Reading Challenge for anyone who thinks they can brave a taller pile of books!

You can stop in to pick up a Reading Challenge List at the Brooks Memorial Library front desk! Check our Facebook Event for updates and creative ways to share your reading choices.

