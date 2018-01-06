"I soon found out you can't change the world.  The best you can do is to learn to live with it." - Henry Miller

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Home » Culture » Books

Keeping Warm at the Library


By Brooks Memorial... | Sat, January 06 2018

In spirit with the services that public libraries provide equally to all
who come, we received an excellent write-up in the Brattleboro Reformer
this weekend! You can read it online with your library card:

»

