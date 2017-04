By KenS | Thu, April 20 2017

I'm MOST pleased to let you all know that my book "Seriously, What Am I Doing Here? The Adventures of a Wondering and Wandering Gay Jew" is now available for order on Amazon. I think you all are truly going to love it (and you'll definitely see a TON of Brattleboro-related life in there!). And, of course, it would mean the world to me if you pre-ordered it! - http://tinyurl.com/SeriouslyAmazon

WIth great appreciation,

Ken