"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 33 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Books

Library Raffle Fundraiser: Holiday Gift Baskets - Books and More!


By Brooks Memorial... | Sat, December 09 2017

Brooks Memorial Library is having a super-fun raffle fundraiser!

There are 4 gift baskets to choose from, and the tickets are $2 each, or 3 for $5 :)
Pictures will be posted soon, but each one is unique. They are:
- Luxury Basket - Full of goodies and books.
- Artist's Way Basket - Inspirational and creative gifts
- Nutcracker Basket - Goodies and books to fit the seasonal theme.
- Book Lover's Basket - BOOKS Galore!!!!!
And an awesome Librarian Action Figure will be included for
the winner of this one, as well as a bag to carry books in :)

Stop by when we are open, and purchase your tickets at the desk!
They will be on sale until the afternoon of December 18th.

»

iBrattleboro Poll

I predict the snowfall of this winter to be

Choices