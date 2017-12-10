Library Raffle Fundraiser: Holiday Gift Baskets - Books and More!

Brooks Memorial Library is having a super-fun raffle fundraiser!
There are 4 gift baskets to choose from, and the tickets are $2 each, or 3 for $5 :)
Pictures will be posted soon, but each one is unique. They are:
- Luxury Basket - Full of goodies and books.
- Artist's Way Basket - Inspirational and creative gifts
- Nutcracker Basket - Goodies and books to fit the seasonal theme.
- Book Lover's Basket - BOOKS Galore!!!!!
And an awesome Librarian Action Figure will be included for
the winner of this one, as well as a bag to carry books in :)
Stop by when we are open, and purchase your tickets at the desk!
They will be on sale until the afternoon of December 18th.