"Too few people understand a really good sandwich."  - James Beard

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 85 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Books

National Student Poet Juliet Lubwama: A Reading and Workshop at Brooks Memorial Library


By Brooks Memorial... | Wed, March 07 2018

Brooks Memorial Library is excited to host National Student Poet for the Northeast, Juliet Lubwama on Wednesday, April 11th, at 7 pm, in the Main Reading Room!

Juliet will introduce herself and read some of her poems, and then lead participants in an hour-long poetry workshop. The evening will conclude with participants sharing their work.

As the daughter of Ugandan immigrants, Juliet’s poetry often revolves around family, heritage, and finding one’s identity. She believes poems can build bridges between cultures, beliefs, and people, helping them empathize with each other.

While Juliet hopes one day to be a neurologist, she has found ways to surround herself with words in every aspect of her life, whether she is writing, singing, or speaking. She is passionate about mental illness advocacy and is captain of her school’s speech and debate team, where she performs oral interpretations of poetry and prose. Juliet is a senior at Downingtown STEM Academy in Downingtown, PA.

For anyone who would like to learn more about the National Student Poets program, please check out this video: https://vimeo.com/229141531

»

Upcoming Events

Thu, Mar 8

Fri, Mar 9

Sat, Mar 10

Sun, Mar 11

Mon, Mar 12

Tue, Mar 13

Wed, Mar 14

Thu, Mar 15

Fri, Mar 16

more

iBrattleboro Poll

Most of my meals these days are

Choices