National Student Poet Juliet Lubwama: A Reading and Workshop at Brooks Memorial Library

By Brooks Memorial... | Wed, March 07 2018

Brooks Memorial Library is excited to host National Student Poet for the Northeast, Juliet Lubwama on Wednesday, April 11th, at 7 pm, in the Main Reading Room!



Juliet will introduce herself and read some of her poems, and then lead participants in an hour-long poetry workshop. The evening will conclude with participants sharing their work.



As the daughter of Ugandan immigrants, Juliet’s poetry often revolves around family, heritage, and finding one’s identity. She believes poems can build bridges between cultures, beliefs, and people, helping them empathize with each other.

While Juliet hopes one day to be a neurologist, she has found ways to surround herself with words in every aspect of her life, whether she is writing, singing, or speaking. She is passionate about mental illness advocacy and is captain of her school’s speech and debate team, where she performs oral interpretations of poetry and prose. Juliet is a senior at Downingtown STEM Academy in Downingtown, PA.



For anyone who would like to learn more about the National Student Poets program, please check out this video: https://vimeo.com/229141531