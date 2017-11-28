"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

Culture » Books

Poetry Discussion Group in Putney


By Not Signed In | Tue, November 28 2017

Join us for the monthly Poetry Discussion Group Saturday, 2 December 2017, 12-2 p.m. at Antidote Books, 120 Main St, Putney. Free off-street parking is available for your convenience.

The group meets on the first Saturday of each month to read and discuss the work of a poet. Copies of the poems are provided. Admission is free, and the discussion is open to all; no experience or preparation necessary. These casual discussions are a great way to expand your knowledge of and appreciation for poetry. As a bonus, you’ll have a chance to browse the shelves at the area’s newest bookstore.

The poet for December is Lucille Clifton. Come and help us choose next month’s poet.

The discussion is hosted by award-winning author Barbara Morrison, founder of TIme to Write. Time to Write offers classes, activities, and services for writers and readers. For more information, contact her at info@timetowrite.us or visit her website http://bmorrison.com

