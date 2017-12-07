Raffle Drawing for the Library Holiday Gift Baskets!

By Brooks Memorial... | Wed, December 06 2017

Finally, the moment you have been waiting for!

The raffle drawing for the beautiful holiday gift baskets that have been generously donated by the Friends of Brooks Memorial Library as an additional fundraiser,will occur some time by Monday evening, on December 18th.

The winners will receive notification by phone as soon as possible after the drawing, so please make sure that you have written your number CLEARLY and legibly on the tickets that you purchase :)

The staff at Brooks Memorial Library are so thankful to everyone in the

community for all of the support we receive from you every day!

