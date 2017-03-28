Reinventing the Family Home: First Wednesdays Lecture at Brooks Memorial Library

By Brooks Memorial | Tue, March 28 2017

Join us for a Vermont Humanities Council First Wednesdays lecture at Brooks Memorial Library. On April 5 at 7 pm, Middlebury College professor Erin Sassin examines how American reformers and homeowners have, in pursuit of “the simple life,” attempted to reinvent the form and idea of the single-family home, from farmhouses and communal experiments to the current tiny house phenomenon.



Underwriter: Crosby-Gannett Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation

About First Wednesdays

This Vermont Humanities Council eclectic lecture series offers talks in nine towns on the first Wednesday of the month, October through May. Topics are varied, timely, timeless, thought-provoking, and fun. All First Wednesdays talks are free and open to the public, and are held at libraries and other venues in each host community.

Since its beginning in 2002 at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier, First Wednesdays has expanded to nine sites within or near most of Vermont’s population centers. The free lectures draw nationally and regionally renowned authors, artists, scholars, and public figures who speak on diverse topics before audiences sometimes numbering several hundred people.

Brattleboro First Wednesdays Venue:

Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main Street, Brattleboro. Library phone: (802) 254-5290