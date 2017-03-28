"A man must consider what a rich realm he abdicates when he becomes a conformist." - Ralph Waldo Emerson

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Books

Reinventing the Family Home: First Wednesdays Lecture at Brooks Memorial Library


By Brooks Memorial | Tue, March 28 2017

Join us for a Vermont Humanities Council First Wednesdays lecture at Brooks Memorial Library. On April 5 at 7 pm, Middlebury College professor Erin Sassin examines how American reformers and homeowners have, in pursuit of “the simple life,” attempted to reinvent the form and idea of the single-family home, from farmhouses and communal experiments to the current tiny house phenomenon.


Underwriter: Crosby-Gannett Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation

About First Wednesdays
This Vermont Humanities Council eclectic lecture series offers talks in nine towns on the first Wednesday of the month, October through May. Topics are varied, timely, timeless, thought-provoking, and fun. All First Wednesdays talks are free and open to the public, and are held at libraries and other venues in each host community.
Since its beginning in 2002 at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library in Montpelier, First Wednesdays has expanded to nine sites within or near most of Vermont’s population centers. The free lectures draw nationally and regionally renowned authors, artists, scholars, and public figures who speak on diverse topics before audiences sometimes numbering several hundred people.

First Wednesdays is supported in part by the National Life Group Foundation and the Institute of Museum & Library Services through the Vermont Department of Libraries.

Program Underwriters: Carole and Geof Gaddis, Chroma Technology Corp, Crosby-Gannett Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation, Merchants Bank, University of Vermont Humanities Center, Vermont Public RadioLibrary.
Underwriters: Brattleboro Camera Club, Brattleboro Savings & Loan, Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC, The Richards Group, Starr Latronica, World Learning

Brattleboro First Wednesdays Venue:
Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main Street, Brattleboro. Library phone: (802) 254-5290

»

Upcoming Events

Tue, Mar 28

Wed, Mar 29

Thu, Mar 30

Fri, Mar 31

Sat, Apr 1

Sun, Apr 2

Mon, Apr 3

Tue, Apr 4

Wed, Apr 5

more

iBrattleboro Poll

At my core, I'm mostly a

Choices