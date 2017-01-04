Start the New Year with Gratitude, Writing Thank-You Letters at Brooks Library

By Brooks Memorial | Tue, January 03 2017

Join us at Brooks Memorial Library on Thursday 19 January 2017, 3 pm - 5 pm and Monday 23 January 2017, 6 pm - 8 pm for writing thank you letters. At this time of year we think that it’s important to find and express the things that we’re grateful for. To that end we’re setting up some tables with paper, pencils, pens, envelopes, and stamps and we’re writing letters. Thank-you letters. We’re writing letters to thank the sun for coming up, to thank a friend for their love, to thank our bodies for carrying us through life.

Come write a letter to someone who inspires you, to an author who speaks to you, to a character who has given you strength. Come write a letter to thank the hiking trail along your home or the cup of coffee that helps you start the day. Come thank the people, moments, ideas, and objects that matter to you.

Don’t know how or where to send your letter? Here are a few ideas: If it’s a living person or organization, we’ll help you find the address and add postage.If it’s something in nature place the letter in nature.If it’s an author or a character place the letter in one of their books (yours or the library’s). And if it’s just something you want to write and share then add it to the collection we’re making here.

At certain hours we’ll have someone on hand to help you get started and give some writing assistance if you want it. Join us on Thursday 19 January 2017, 3 pm - 5 pm and Monday 23 January 2017, 6 pm - 8 pm. Further dates to be determined.

For more information contact Brooks Library by phone at 802-254-5290, by email at info@brookslibraryvt.org, or on the web at brookslibraryvt.org. Brooks Memorial Library224 Main Street, Brattleboro, VT 05301. Free and open to all.