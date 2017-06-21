Life is my college. May I graduate well, and earn some honors! - Louisa May Alcott

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Summer Fun: Museum & Park Passes at Brooks Memorial Library


By Brooks Memorial... | Wed, June 21 2017

Did you know you can check out passes for free and/or reduced prices at many area museums, parks, and nature centers? Check out the Museum Passes page for more info and to book a pass for your next great day trip.

