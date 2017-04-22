Thanks to Brooks Memorial Library Volunteers

By Not Signed In | Sat, April 22 2017

Brooks Memorial Library and the community are a better place because of our volunteers. National Volunteer week is April 23-29. National Volunteer week was established in1974 by President Nixon. Each year, the current president issues a special proclamation in honor of volunteers. This week is a time to recognize our 35 volunteer who generously give of their time to help achieve the overall mission of the Library.

Several of our volunteers have over 20 years of service while many have been recognized with over 5 years of service to the library. We also have some turn over and immensely appreciate and depend on new volunteers to come forward. We are fortunate that our volunteer positions do not remain vacant for long.

Our volunteers have an integral role in the day to day function of the Library. They do the shelving over 170,000 items that circulate yearly as well as keeping the stacks tidy. They are in charge of art displays and curate our Fine Arts Collection. They also work at the circulation desk, mail interlibrary loans, file in the Local History room, post donated books on Amazon, deliver books to Outreach patrons and nursing homes, read to residents in assisted living and help with publicity. The library garden and the Summer Lunch Program are made possible with the help of volunteers. Notary service by appointment is provided by a volunteer.

We are especially proud of our student volunteers who bring energy and enthusiasm to the Library after a day of school and extracurricular activities. It is encouraging to see the commitment of this generation to the support of the Library.

Special project also require volunteer help. During the Friends of the Library book sales, additional volunteers are recruited to sort, set up, cashier, manage and dismantle the sale which is a major fundraising effort as well as an event that the community looks forward to supporting both by book donations and purchases.

With the renovations to the Library this year, volunteers have assisted in moving literally tons of books and non-print items to new locations. Volunteers have also served on design and building and grounds committees along with finance, technology and planning committees.

The Library staff would also like to recognize our Board of Trustees and Friends of the Library who work tirelessly to develop and follow a strategic plan for the overall good of the Library and the community it serves.

For more information about volunteering at the Library, please contact Therese Marcy, Volunteer Coordinator. 802-254-5290 Ext 106

With appreciation,

Therese Marcy

