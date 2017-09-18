5th Annual Southern Vermont Career EXPO - Thursday October 19th, 2017 1:00pm-5:00pm

By cdelgatto | Mon, September 18 2017

The Windham County Workforce Development Network (Windham WorkNet) is hosting the 5th Annual Southern Vermont Career EXPO and Career Social on Thursday October 19th, 2017. Representatives from area employers, employment agencies, and educational organizations will have booths set up at the Robert H. Gibson River Garden in downtown Brattleboro from 1:00pm to 5:00pm. Windham County residents of all ages and various employment needs will be able to connect with employers and learn about both full-time and part-time job opportunities or look ahead to explore careers pathways and the training needed to pursue them. The day will end with the Career Social, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at The Lounge, to meet and network with young professionals and successful business leaders.

This years’ EXPO has a dual-focus; offer opportunities for job seekers to access employment and internship opportunities on-site, and to raise greater awareness of jobs and careers in Windham County. By raising awareness of the job opportunities available to graduating high school and college students, and through partnering with the Vermont Department of Labor, VocRehab Vermont and Creative Workforce Solutions, businesses will have access to the best prepared Vermonters ready to enter the workforce. The WorkNet is currently in the process of registering businesses, organizing sponsorships, and inviting area high schools, colleges, and the general public. Table registration, Sponsorship and Career Social information can be found at www.vermontcareerexpo.com.

After the Career Expo, the 3rd Annual Career Social will be held in The Lounge from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., for anyone and everyone looking to network, meet new people, and discuss their future or past career paths within Windham County. Sponsored and organized by the Southern Vermont Young Professionals, the event will bring entrepreneurs, employment seekers, and community business leaders together in hopes of fostering employment, mentorship, and business development opportunities.

Alex Beck, Workforce and Education Program Manager with the BDCC/SeVEDS, describes the event as “a low-stress, fun way to learn how Windham County can be a fantastic place to live and work.” As for the professional development value of the event, he added that “finding a career path in Southern Vermont can take some navigating, but there is always help nearby. Professional networks run deep, but for young professionals, new arrivals, and recent secondary and postsecondary graduates, especially first-generation students, it takes some time understanding and accessing them. The Career Social can be a place to start.”

The Windham WorkNet EXPO planning team includes representatives from Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation, Community College of Vermont, Creative Workforce Solutions, Green Mountain Leadership Center, Southeastern Vermont Community Action, United Way of Windham County, Vermont Department of Labor, and VocRehab Vermont. For more information about the Career EXPO or Career Social, please visit www.vermontcareerexpo.com or call 802.257.7731.