Attorney General Alert: Major Data Breach Affecting Over 240,000 Vermonters

By Not Signed In | Fri, September 08 2017

Issued By: Vermont - Attorney General's Office

Affected Jurisdictions: Vermont

Equifax, a credit reporting agency, has reported a massive data breach of sensitive consumer information. This breach includes Social Security numbers, birth dates, addresses, and possibly even driver’s license and credit card information. Most Vermont adults are likely impacted by this breach.

Get the latest information and learn more steps you can take to protect yourself from possible identity theft at consumer.vermont.gov, or call us at 800-649-2424