BizUp West B at MamaSezz, April 19th

By WBA | Tue, April 11 2017

Do you live or own a business West of I-91? If so, JOIN US on Wednesday, April 19th at 6:30 pm for our spring BizUp West B event. Food tastings, presentations, and meeting up with fellow business owners. The Community Development Action Team of the West Brattleboro Association will be co-hosting the fun, informative and tasty event with our new West Brattleboro business, MamaSezz. (mamasezz.com)

MamaSezz is at 127 Marlboro Road (Rte. 9) in West Brattleboro. Look for the "What are you grateful for" sign on the side of the building. (And post something you're grateful for!)

Attendees will mingle and taste a variety of the MamaSezz plant-based foods. Then we'll hear presentations by local businesses, organizations and initiatives. These presentations are designed to be concise, fun and informative.

The presentations will include one by MamaSezz itself, explaining more about their products and services. The Community Development Action Team will present information on the commercial spaces in West Brattleboro. Jim Verzino will talk about the Windham Grows program of the Strolling of the Heifers.

Following the brief presentations we will have dessert and talkback with the presenters.

Spread the word with your neighbors.

RSVP on Facebook (facebook.com/westbrattleboro) or by emailing westbratassoc@gmail.com. if you have any questions, contact Erin Maile at 808-469-1303.

All attendees are encouraged to bring information about their business or organization. Any businesses or residents of West Brattleboro or nearby are more than welcome to attend.





