Brattleboro Food Co-op Reaches Three Year Contract With Union

Managers and the Union Bargaining Committee at Brattleboro Food Co-op have come to a tentative agreement on a new, three-year contract. The contract is scheduled for ratification by July 15th. More details will be available thereafter. All participants were trained in Interest-Based Problem Solving by FMCS (Federal Mediation Conciliation Service), which will continue to be used as a tool as issues arise during the life of the contract.
Contact Information:
Brattleboro Food Co-op
Sabine Rhyne
General Manager
Brattleboro Food Coop
Ruth Garbus
Union Steward/Board Member
Jeff Jones
UCFW Local 1459
Union Representative
