"Private property was the original source of freedom.  It still is its main bulwark." - Walter Lippmann

Home » News & Information » Business

Brattleboro Food Co-op Reaches Three Year Contract With Union


By Not Signed In | Mon, July 03 2017

Managers and the Union Bargaining Committee at Brattleboro Food Co-op have come to a tentative agreement on a new, three-year contract. The contract is scheduled for ratification by July 15th. More details will be available thereafter. All participants were trained in Interest-Based Problem Solving by FMCS (Federal Mediation Conciliation Service), which will continue to be used as a tool as issues arise during the life of the contract.

Contact Information:

Brattleboro Food Co-op
Sabine Rhyne
General Manager
802.257-0236 x 801

Brattleboro Food Coop
Ruth Garbus
Union Steward/Board Member
802.257-0236 x 802

Jeff Jones
UCFW Local 1459
Union Representative
413-732-6209

