Brattleboro Food Co-op Reaches Three Year Contract With Union

By Not Signed In | Mon, July 03 2017

Managers and the Union Bargaining Committee at Brattleboro Food Co-op have come to a tentative agreement on a new, three-year contract. The contract is scheduled for ratification by July 15th. More details will be available thereafter. All participants were trained in Interest-Based Problem Solving by FMCS (Federal Mediation Conciliation Service), which will continue to be used as a tool as issues arise during the life of the contract.

Contact Information:

Brattleboro Food Co-op

Sabine Rhyne

General Manager

802.257-0236 x 801

Brattleboro Food Coop

Ruth Garbus

Union Steward/Board Member

802.257-0236 x 802

Jeff Jones

UCFW Local 1459

Union Representative

413-732-6209