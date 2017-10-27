"The joy of music should never be interrupted by a commercial." - Leonard Bernstein

User login

Who's online

There are currently 2 users and 36 guests online.

Online users

  • cgrotke
  • SK-B

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Business

The Brattleboro Shop Has Unique Brattleboro Apparel


By cgrotke | Fri, October 27 2017

Some might recall that we started The Brattleboro Shop on zazzle.com to sell some classy, unique Brattleboro-themed souvenirs. It’s less than a year old, but the response has been great, and we’ve been adding new things on a regular basis.

For example, we have a lot of new T-shirts featuring some really neat logos. We find the old logos on old posters, documents, or maps, then lovingly re-make them to clean them up and give them a fresh presentation.

One features “Brattleboro and Vicinity”. The details in the logo are quite unusual - the letters are outlined, but also have little dots placed about them as accents. There are some great swirly lines surrounding the letters, too.

Another says “Brattleboro and West Brattleboro.” This is another example of fancy lettering, with clever squared-off and outlined lettering. The letters are surrounded in this case by some fancy accent lines.

One of my favorite “Brattleboro” logos is on the 1896 “Brattleboro, Vermont” shirt. Great little accent lines, and really wonderful letter “B” and “V” designs. The “B” wraps around itself in an almost Escher-like design. This shirt also says “Windham County” on it.

Another favorite is “The Brattleboro” - a logo used by the Estey Organ Company on a display model. It features fancy gold trim.

We have a shirt celebrating Jumbo’s visit to Brattleboro. For this, we remade the lettering but kept the advertisement from the newspaper as illustration. This is perfect for Brattleboro circus fans.

Brattleboro bike fans take note: another shirt has the very stylish Vermont Wheel Club emblem featured. It’s a winged wheel and was used by the bicycle club to imply how fast they could ride (I’m guessing).

There’s a lot here to explore, and zazzle gives you the ability to do a fair amount of customization. If you don’t like the color or style of a shirt, in many cases you can make the change yourself. And if there’s something specific you want but don’t see it, we’ll make it for you.

One other thing. There’s almost always a sale at zazzle. As I type this, there’s a 15% off of everything, so be sure to check the upper part of the page for coupon codes. Get yourself a gift, on sale!

»

iBrattleboro Poll

Brattleboro's single-use plastic bag ban should use a plastic thickness of

Choices