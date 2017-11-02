"The school is the last expenditure upon which America should be willing to economize." - Franklin D. Roosevelt

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 53 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Business

The Brattleboro Shop - Mug Season


By cgrotke | Thu, November 02 2017

Now that it is finally getting chilly out, it’s safe to say we are approaching Mug Season. The Brattleboro Shop, our online Brattleboro souvenir store, has many mugs for you. These mugs are great for tea, coffee, and cocoa, and make perfect gifts.

In addition to our unique collection of classic Brattleboro logos, mugs in The Brattleboro Shop also feature logos of historic Brattleboro enterprises.

How about a 1928 Brattleboro Trust Company logo mug, or one featuring the Brattleboro Ice Company?

We have quite a few styles of Estey Organ Company mugs. There are some classic Brattleboro shops featured as well, such as Fenton’s Men’s Shop, Luries, Houghton & Simonds, and the Brattleboro Jelly Company

One of the more intricate designs comes from the Dunham Bros “Boots, Shoes & Rubbers” mug. Their logo showed off their boot design.

Movie lovers might recall the old Kipling Cinema logo. There’s also the Vermont Wheel Club mug, one of my favorites.

There are a lot more, too. (And if you have other interesting logos for me, get in touch...)

As I type this, all mugs are 15% off at zazzle. Always look for the coupon code at the top of their page to save some money.

And enjoy Mug Season.

»

iBrattleboro Poll

About that Act 46 merger suggestion...

Choices