The Brattleboro Shop - Retro Brattleboro Posters

By cgrotke | Mon, December 04 2017

Our final look at The Brattleboro Shop this season is a tour through our Retro Brattleboro Poster section.

Here you’ll find six original works of art featuring notable, iconic Brattleboro destinations. All were done in the style of screen printed travel posters from days gone by.

The series includes:

The Brooks House on Main Street in Brattleboro, perhaps the most recognizable Brattleboro landmark.

The Centre Congregational Church white facade and clock tower.

The Creamery Covered Bridge, Brattleboro’s best-known covered bridge.

The Retreat Tower, our gothic stone tower in the woods.

The Latchis Theatre, home of hotel, theaters, and sometimes something else.

The Harris Hill Ski Jump, our winter sport destination.

The default size for these is 24” x 36”, but you can choose almost any size down to 4” x 6” and you can choose to have them framed or frame them yourself.

Perfect gift for Brattleboro lovers, organizations, retirees, birthdays, holidays, and so on. They’ll look good in a home, school, or office.

You can also get these in postcard form.

And, as always, look for the codes for big savings. (As I type this Monday morning, all posters are 50% off! A steal, so act quick.)

Share some Brattleboro this holiday season....