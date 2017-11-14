"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 57 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Business

The Brattleboro Shop - Watches and Clock Faces


By cgrotke | Tue, November 14 2017

Continuing our tour through the online Brattleboro Shop, let me introduce you to some one-of-a-kind watches featuring familiar Brattleboro clock faces. There are also a few fine accessories here you might find useful. Perhaps best of all, you don’t have to leave your house to do some shopping.

The most iconic Brattleboro clock faces are on Main Street, and we’ve spent some time recreating both the Main Street clock and the Centre Congregationalist Church clock faces for you.

Here’s the Main Street clock on two different watches. One has a dark face, and the other has a light one.

One thing about this online store is that you have quite a few options for customizing each item. With watches, you can change styles and bands pretty easily to suit your own taste. Consider these, and all products at The Brattleboro Shop, a starting point.

Both Brattleboro clock faces come in fancier versions, which you could imagine would probably thrill someone as a retirement or anniversary gift.

I really like the pocket watch versions, in gold and silver.

We’ve added in a pocket watch with the Vermont Wheel Club logo, for bike lovers who want to be on time and fashionable, too. It will match your flask.

Brattleboro wine lovers should enjoy this special wine stopper, featuring the Main Street clock face. What time is it? Time for some wine!

As always, look for the coupon codes at the top of the site for daily deals, and save some money.

»

Upcoming Events

Tue, Nov 14

Wed, Nov 15

Thu, Nov 16

Fri, Nov 17

Sat, Nov 18

more

iBrattleboro Poll

My favorite local radio station is

Choices