"The sun tires of summer and sighs itself into autumn." Terri Guillemets

User login

Who's online

There are currently 3 users and 39 guests online.

Online users

  • chriscan
  • cgrotke
  • SteveJD

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Business

Could Vermont Use A Tax Break?


By SteveJD | Thu, September 28 2017

Are you paying enough, not enough, or none at all? You decide if a break is needed. Seems Vermont has plenty of tax to go around as compared to the rest of the country.

http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com/story/money/2017/09/27/vermonters-rat...

»

iBrattleboro Poll

The marginalized group I most identify with is

Choices