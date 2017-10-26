We’d like to hear from you!
Tell us about your experience in downtown Brattleboro by taking this short 10 question survey. We promise it will only take a few minutes! The results will be compiled by the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance and the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce and shared with the Brattleboro community.
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R6FWLHF
Here are the questions
"Downtown Brattleboro Survey
1. Check the one that best applies. I am a:
Resident of downtown
Property owner downtown
Business owner downtown
Employee downtown
Visitor
Other
Greater Brattleboro Resident. Enter zip code.
2. How often do you visit downtown Brattleboro? (Check one)
Everyday
At least once a week
A few times a month
Other (please specify)
3. What are some of your favorite things about downtown?
Shops
Restaurants
Flowers
Holiday Lights
Gallery Walk
Other (please specify)
4. Please rate your reaction to the following statement, “There is panhandling in downtown Brattleboro.”
Maybe
Agree
Disagree
Don’t know
Other (please explain)
5. Have you been directly asked for money by a panhandler in downtown Brattleboro?
Yes
No
Other (please explain)
6. Has anyone approached you downtown in a way that made you feel unsafe? If yes, please explain what happened.
No
Yes
If yes, please explain
7. Are there activities downtown that negatively impact your enjoyment of the area? If yes, please provide details on the types of activities.
No
Yes
If yes, please provide details of the activities
8. Do panhandlers make you less likely to visit downtown Brattleboro?
No
Somewhat less likely
Strongly less likely
Other (please explain)
9. Please specify your age
18-24
25-34
35-44
45-54
55-59
60-64
65+
10. Gender
Male
Female
Transgender Male
Transgender Female
Prefer Not to Answer
Not listed (please specify)"
No Latchis on List?
Interesting that having the Latchis movie theater downtown and the Library were not listed under number 3. Had to put them under "Other" . Perhaps the survey would be more accurate if they were listed among the other items.
