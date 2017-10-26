"The joy of music should never be interrupted by a commercial." - Leonard Bernstein

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Downtown Brattleboro Survey


By Not Signed In | Thu, October 26 2017

We’d like to hear from you!

Tell us about your experience in downtown Brattleboro by taking this short 10 question survey. We promise it will only take a few minutes! The results will be compiled by the Downtown Brattleboro Alliance and the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce and shared with the Brattleboro community.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R6FWLHF

kate@brattleborochamber.org

Comments | 2

Submitted by cgrotke on October 26, 2017 - 11:35am. #

Here are the questions

"Downtown Brattleboro Survey

1. Check the one that best applies. I am a:

1. Check the one that best applies. I am a:

Resident of downtown

Property owner downtown

Business owner downtown

Employee downtown

Visitor

Other

Greater Brattleboro Resident.  Enter zip code.

2. How often do you visit downtown Brattleboro? (Check one)

Everyday

At least once a week

A few times a month

Other (please specify)

3. What are some of your favorite things about downtown?

Shops

Restaurants

Flowers

Holiday Lights

Gallery Walk

Other (please specify)

4. Please rate your reaction to the following statement, “There is panhandling in downtown Brattleboro.”

Maybe

Agree

Disagree

Don’t know

Other (please explain)

5. Have you been directly asked for money by a panhandler in downtown Brattleboro?

Yes

No

Other (please explain)

6. Has anyone approached you downtown in a way that made you feel unsafe? If yes, please explain what happened.

No

Yes
If yes, please explain

7. Are there activities downtown that negatively impact your enjoyment of the area? If yes, please provide details on the types of activities.

No

Yes
If yes, please provide details of the activities

8. Do panhandlers make you less likely to visit downtown Brattleboro?

No

Somewhat less likely

Strongly less likely

Other (please explain)

9. Please specify your age

18-24

25-34

35-44

45-54

55-59

60-64

65+

10. Gender

Male

Female

Transgender Male

Transgender Female

Prefer Not to Answer

Not listed (please specify)"
 

 
Submitted by Maria on October 26, 2017 - 12:30pm. #

No Latchis on List?

Interesting that having the Latchis movie theater downtown and the Library were not listed under number 3. Had to put them under "Other" . Perhaps the survey would be more accurate if they were listed among the other items.

3. What are some of your favorite things about downtown?

Shops

Restaurants

Flowers

Holiday Lights

Gallery Walk

Other (please specify)

 

