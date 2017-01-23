"To shorten winter, borrow some money due in spring."  - W.J. Vogel

Business

Job Hunt Help Returns to Brooks Library


By Brooks Memorial | Mon, January 23 2017

Job Hunt Helper Danielle Braverman will resume individual consultations for job hunters and career planners on January 24th. Contact the Reference Desk for an appointment, or simply drop by during Danielle's weekly hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Danielle's services are provided through a partnership between the Community College of Vermont and the Vermont Department of Libraries, with funding from the J. Warren and Lois McClure Foundation and the federal Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA), Institute of Museum and Library Services. 

