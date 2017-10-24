Metropolis Bar is Closing

Facebook has informed me that the Metropolis bar on Elliot Street is closing at the end of this week.
From Facebook:
"Metropolis Bar to close on FRIDAY
BRATTLEBORO, VT – After six years of providing Brattleboro with drinks and music galore, Metropolis will close its doors this coming Friday, October 27t h. Although initially hopeful to remain open through the end of the year, it simply isn’t feasible at this time. Once a busy music venue and bar, Metropolis has struggled to remain busy over the years as the numbers of patrons have lessened, and this closure is a sad reflection of that.
Alan Blackwell took over Metropolis in 2011, familiar with the bar after having previously been employed as the Bar Manager under prior ownership. It was his dream to create and introduce infusions to the Brattleboro area, which he did for a few years before revamping the space. In it’s second revamp, Metropolis shifted from a wine bar to a music venue, offering local musicians a space for regular gigs.
Metropolis will be open on Wednesday and Thursday nights this week, and staff hope that everyone will come to say goodbye, finish all the drinks, and enjoy the final Thursday Funk Night! Alan is working on reaching out to musicians and vendors, but please don’t hesitate to email with any questions. Alan will continue to operate and tend bar at Arkham, and looks forward to seeing everyone there in the future!
Alan Blackwell
Metropolis Bar, Owner
metropolisbarmusic@gmail.com
55 Elliot St, Brattleboro VT 05301"
Too bad
Sorry to see it go. I know a lot of effort has been put into the space over the years.
Didn't know that it was a music venue. I was under the impression it was a wine bar and place for high-end drinks. (One would think I would have heard about a funk night...)