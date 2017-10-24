"Legend: A lie that has attained the dignity of age." - H.L. Mencken

User login

Who's online

There are currently 3 users and 41 guests online.

Online users

  • Vidda
  • tomaidh
  • cgrotke

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Business

Metropolis Bar is Closing


By Deniseglo | Tue, October 24 2017

Facebook has informed me that the Metropolis bar on Elliot Street is closing at the end of this week.

From Facebook:

"Metropolis​ ​Bar​ ​to​ close on FRIDAY

BRATTLEBORO,​ ​VT​ ​–​ ​After​ ​six​ ​years​ ​of​ ​providing​ ​Brattleboro​ ​with​ ​drinks​ ​and​ ​music​ ​galore, Metropolis​ ​will​ ​close​ ​its​ ​doors​ ​this​ ​coming​ ​Friday,​ ​October​ ​27t​ h​.​ ​​ ​Although​ ​initially​ ​hopeful​ ​to remain​ ​open​ ​through​ ​the​ ​end​ ​of​ ​the​ ​year,​ ​it​ ​simply​ ​isn’t​ ​feasible​ ​at​ ​this​ ​time.​ ​​ ​Once​ ​a​ ​busy​ ​music venue​ ​and​ ​bar,​ ​Metropolis​ ​has​ ​struggled​ ​to​ ​remain​ ​busy​ ​over​ ​the​ ​years​ ​as​ ​the​ ​numbers​ ​of patrons​ ​have​ ​lessened,​ ​and​ ​this​ ​closure​ ​is​ ​a​ ​sad​ ​reflection​ ​of​ ​that.

Alan​ ​Blackwell​ ​took​ ​over​ ​Metropolis​ ​in​ ​2011,​ ​familiar​ ​with​ ​the​ ​bar​ ​after​ ​having​ ​previously​ ​been employed​ ​as​ ​the​ ​Bar​ ​Manager​ ​under​ ​prior​ ​ownership.​ ​​ ​It​ ​was​ ​his​ ​dream​ ​to​ ​create​ ​and​ ​introduce infusions​ ​to​ ​the​ ​Brattleboro​ ​area,​ ​which​ ​he​ ​did​ ​for​ ​a​ ​few​ ​years​ ​before​ ​revamping​ ​the​ ​space.​ ​​ ​In it’s​ ​second​ ​revamp,​ ​Metropolis​ ​shifted​ ​from​ ​a​ ​wine​ ​bar​ ​to​ ​a​ ​music​ ​venue,​ ​offering​ ​local musicians​ ​a​ ​space​ ​for​ ​regular​ ​gigs.

Metropolis​ ​​will​ ​be​ ​open​ ​on​ ​Wednesday​ ​and​ ​Thursday​ ​nights​ ​this​ ​week,​ ​and​ ​staff​ ​hope​ ​that everyone​ ​will​ ​come​ ​to​ ​say​ ​goodbye,​ ​finish​ ​all​ ​the​ ​drinks,​ ​and​ ​enjoy​ ​the​ ​final​ ​Thursday​ ​Funk Night!​ ​​ ​Alan​ ​is​ ​working​ ​on​ ​reaching​ ​out​ ​to​ ​musicians​ ​and​ ​vendors,​ ​but​ ​please​ ​don’t​ ​hesitate​ ​to email​ ​with​ ​any​ ​questions.​ ​​ ​Alan​ ​will​ ​continue​ ​to​ ​operate​ ​and​ ​tend​ ​bar​ ​at​ ​Arkham,​ ​and​ ​looks forward​ ​to​ ​seeing​ ​everyone​ ​there​ ​in​ ​the​ ​future!

Alan​ ​Blackwell
Metropolis​ ​Bar,​ ​Owner
metropolisbarmusic@gmail.com
55​ ​Elliot​ ​St,​ ​Brattleboro​ ​VT​ ​05301"

»

Comments | 1

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Submitted by cgrotke on October 24, 2017 - 11:47am. #

Too bad

Sorry to see it go. I know a lot of effort has been put into the space over the years.

Didn't know that it was a music venue. I was under the impression it was a wine bar and place for high-end drinks. (One would think I would have heard about a funk night...)

 

iBrattleboro Poll

Brattleboro's single-use plastic bag ban should use a plastic thickness of

Choices