By msquare | Thu, March 02 2017

PUBLISHING AND PRINTING IN BRATTLEBORO TODAY



Write Action has joined the Friends of Brooks Memorial Library and the Brattleboro Historical Society in researching and promoting Brattleboro’s past heritage and present status as a “book town.” This current collaboration is focused on both the history of, and identifying and presenting today’s publishing and printing businesses as an important and vibrant part of our community.



The Brattleboro publishing and printing collaborative launched its initiative in 2015 with a public meeting that generated ideas about ways to promote the town’s book history and reputation. Subsequent projects have included the preparation of annotated bibliography about relevant holdings at the Brooks Memorial Library, and a public presentation about the Stephen Daye Press.



Additionally, the groups above have joined forces with the Brattleboro Literary Festival, Marlboro College, 118 Elliot and others to better highlight the rich history of the printed word in Brattleboro and environs for locals and visitors alike. The “Peoples, Places and History of the Written Word in Brattleboro, Vermont” project, which was submitted to the National Endowment for the Humanities for a matching grant opportunity last month, aims to create a strong community focused on words in and around Brattleboro. The collaborative research, public events, and tours envisioned to be created by the Project will enable a more rooted connection to the history and places we share as a community today and stimulate increased tourism to the area.



If you are interested in learning more about the current project, please contact brattprintpub@gmail.com.