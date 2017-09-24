Rooster Flys Away

Tho not a breakfast person, I enjoyed several visits for coffee & to join friends who were breakfasting at a nice cafe on Elliot St called The Restless Rooster. Just heard they lost their lease & are closing. Thought that might be picked up on ibrattleboro, but not seen anything. Facts needed. But the place was cheerful and pleasant, & the times I was there seemed quite active with happy customers.
Comments | 2
Yes
I mentioned it in the "noticed around Brattleboro" comments a week ago or so, but I haven't heard much more than what you have here.
It did seem to be a popular place. Maybe they'll find a new location?
The owner looked for a new
The owner looked for a new location for months and wasn't able to find one. They wanted to stay downtown and it just didn't work out. I believe they are done with the restaurant business. This is not an easy place to own and run a small business. They were a great addition to the downtown eating choices.