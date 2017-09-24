"The sun tires of summer and sighs itself into autumn." Terri Guillemets

User login

Who's online

There are currently 1 user and 41 guests online.

Online users

  • KAlden

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » News & Information » Business

Rooster Flys Away


By DonInGuilford | Sat, September 23 2017

Tho not a breakfast person, I enjoyed several visits for coffee & to join friends who were breakfasting at a nice cafe on Elliot St called The Restless Rooster.  Just heard they lost their lease & are closing.  Thought that might be picked up on ibrattleboro, but not seen anything.  Facts needed.  But the place was cheerful and pleasant, & the times I was there seemed quite active with happy customers.  

»

Comments | 2

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Submitted by cgrotke on September 24, 2017 - 1:12pm. #

Yes

I mentioned it in the "noticed around Brattleboro" comments a week ago or so, but I haven't heard much more than what you have here.

It did seem to be a popular place. Maybe they'll find a new location?

 
Submitted by KAlden on September 24, 2017 - 1:32pm. #

The owner looked for a new

The owner looked for a new location for months and wasn't able to find one. They wanted to stay downtown and it just didn't work out. I believe they are done with the restaurant business. This is not an easy place to own and run a small business. They were a great addition to the downtown eating choices.

 

iBrattleboro Poll

I'm predicting that the upcoming fall colors will be

pretty darn good
27% (12 votes)
disappointing
15% (7 votes)
so-so
13% (6 votes)
spectacular
13% (6 votes)
fantastic
13% (6 votes)
okay
9% (4 votes)
other
4% (2 votes)
a wipe out
2% (1 vote)
Total votes: 44

Older polls