Rooster Flys Away

By DonInGuilford | Sat, September 23 2017

Tho not a breakfast person, I enjoyed several visits for coffee & to join friends who were breakfasting at a nice cafe on Elliot St called The Restless Rooster. Just heard they lost their lease & are closing. Thought that might be picked up on ibrattleboro, but not seen anything. Facts needed. But the place was cheerful and pleasant, & the times I was there seemed quite active with happy customers.