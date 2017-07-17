"I don't do drugs. I am drugs." - Salvador Dali

Business

Sovernet/First Light Spam is Already Circulating Soon After Merger


By BusyMom | Mon, July 17 2017

I received this email today; it is NOT from Sovernet or First Light.  If you receive one, do NOT respond or click on links.

The actual email address it comes from is a gmail address, not an official corporate address.

Welcome to Sovernet Communications | FirstLight Fiber.

Dear email subscriber.
We wish to inform you that,we are currently performing scheduled
maintenance and improvement on our services account and as a result of
this your account must be updated.We apologize for the
inconvenience.To keep your account active, you must answer this
message immediately and enter the following information below:

Username:

Password:

Failure to do this withing 72 hours, immediately we are going to make
your account deactivate from our data base. Thank you for using our
services!
WEB-MAIL SUPPORT WEB mail account ABN 31088377860 All rights reserved.
School Board of Orange County, Florida. All rights reserved. 10700
Ford Street, Mendocino, CA 95460

Email Account upgrading Sovernet Communications | FirstLight Fiber 2017

 
