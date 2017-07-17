Sovernet/First Light Spam is Already Circulating Soon After Merger

By BusyMom | Mon, July 17 2017

I received this email today; it is NOT from Sovernet or First Light. If you receive one, do NOT respond or click on links.

The actual email address it comes from is a gmail address, not an official corporate address.

Welcome to Sovernet Communications | FirstLight Fiber.



Dear email subscriber.

We wish to inform you that,we are currently performing scheduled

maintenance and improvement on our services account and as a result of

this your account must be updated.We apologize for the

inconvenience.To keep your account active, you must answer this

message immediately and enter the following information below:



Username:



Password:



Failure to do this withing 72 hours, immediately we are going to make

your account deactivate from our data base. Thank you for using our

services!

WEB-MAIL SUPPORT WEB mail account ABN 31088377860 All rights reserved.

School Board of Orange County, Florida. All rights reserved. 10700

Ford Street, Mendocino, CA 95460



Email Account upgrading Sovernet Communications | FirstLight Fiber 2017