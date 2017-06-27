A Town Without Transportation

I was just shocked when I called Brattleboro Taxi to get a recorded message saying they were no longer operating! This is a huge blow to those of us who can no longer drive and have used the taxi to get to appointments and to errands.
I just used the taxi on Sunday so this was very sudden and with no notice.
I'm hoping that somebody will pick up the slack and start offering some kind of transportation service.
This is a blow to lots of us.
Comments | 3
I just sent an email to all
I just sent an email to all the members of the SelectBoard informing them of this closure and telling them not only what the lack of transportation in the town means to me but how it will affect the elderly and disabled population of the town. If people can't get to appointments, can't shop for healthy foods, can't get out to socialize then a loss of independence and a sense of isolation will set in.
Brattleboro Taxi was the main mode of transport for people from neighboring towns to get to the train station, the bus station, to get to neighboring towns for appointments. The loss of a taxi service affects the town in a very debilitating way and it is something that the SelectBoard will hopefully address in a timely manner.
Lyft
I use this service when I travel, and it's been positive. At least as cheap, and clean as a taxi. I did notice there is no Lyft service here presently.. But since a driver uses their own car, Brattleboro surely could find drivers. Supposedly it's a fair-minded and security oriented company. Worth looking into how to get it going here.
I noticed that there is a
I noticed that there is a Brattleboro contingent of Uber listed. Not sure if it's actually working or it's still just a thought. I use Lyft when I visit my son in NYC. I like the punctuality of it and feel safer at night.
I'm not sure either of these services could thrive on trips to PriceChopper
The taxi did a lot of the early morning and weekend rides to clinics which were sub contracted from the Current transportation service.
There's needs to be reliable transportation here whether that means revamping the bus system so they run more often or enticing another cab company to come in. I'm looking to move and have seriously begun to think about going to Keene
At least you can get around in that town.