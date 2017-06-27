A Town Without Transportation

By KAlden | Tue, June 27 2017

I was just shocked when I called Brattleboro Taxi to get a recorded message saying they were no longer operating! This is a huge blow to those of us who can no longer drive and have used the taxi to get to appointments and to errands.

I just used the taxi on Sunday so this was very sudden and with no notice.

I'm hoping that somebody will pick up the slack and start offering some kind of transportation service.

This is a blow to lots of us.