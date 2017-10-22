"Legend: A lie that has attained the dignity of age." - H.L. Mencken

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Home » News & Information » Business

Uber Update


By TechFan | Sun, October 22 2017

Quick update on my Uber experience in Brattleboro: Riders seem awesome and grateful to have the option, especially tourists from cities used to using Uber. and Landmark College students. Word hasn't caught on quite yet, but I will be posting ads around bars, Walmart and local stores people might need rides to and from. I've noticed an extremely high demand in Western MA- whenever I'm there, I get non-stop ride requests. Hope there will  be more drivers soon so everyone can depend on Uber and not have to rely on my erratic sleep schedule, and it catches on in town. I'm a night person, so prefer giving late night rides to those needing a sober driver or simply a ride home, but will accomodate all scheduled requests texted to my number, 802-365-1941. 

Posted a picture of the ad I plan on posting around town.

