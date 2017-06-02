Annual Literary Contest - Poetry & Prose - From Write Action

By arlibra | Thu, June 01 2017

WRITE ACTION 15th ANNUAL LITERARY CONTEST

WRITE ACTION is pleased to announce its 15th Annual Poetry and Prose Writing Contest for adults and teens. Entries will be judged anonymously. Each category will be judged by an esteemed writer from the tri-state area. Judge for both prose and poetry in the youth category is retired head of the BUHS English Department, Nancy Olson. Judge for adult poetry is J Kates; for prose it is Joe Mazur.

The FIRST PLACE winners in both categories will be awarded $100, the SECOND PLACE winners $50, and THIRD PLACE winners $25. First-place winners will have the opportunity to read in the Spotlight Reading at this year's Literary Festival. All entries, on-line or through the post, must be dated no later than June 30th, 2017. There is no theme this year.

Writers may submit up to 3 pieces of prose writing, or 5 poems. The first is poem or prose piece is free; $5 for each entry after that (up to 4 more poems or 2 more prose pieces). Checks should be made out to Write Action. For online submissions, payment may be made via PayPal at writeaction.org.

There is a Youth category for ages 14-18: First-place winners in poetry and prose will be awarded a $25 gift certificate. There will be honorable mentions in each category. Up to 3 entries are allowed. They may be all poetry or all prose or a combination. There are no fees for the Youth Category. Entries may be sent via email or by post.

HOW TO ENTER: Entries that do not conform to the guidelines will be disqualified.

Email entries as one document (except cover letter with contact information and titles sent as separate document) to info@writeaction.org, with WA Contest in the subject line, or send a hard copy of your submission to: Write Action Contest, P.O. Box 822, Brattleboro, VT 05302 ( Postmarked and emailed no later than 6/30/17) Winners will be announced first week in August.

Prose entries must be no more than 1500 words each (please double-space, 12 point font); Poems are limited to one page each (may be single-spaced). No more than one poem to a page, each to be judged separately. The author’s name should not appear in any form on the submitted piece(s), only on one cover page per submission, listing name, contact information and titles. Please include phone number, email address, and postal address on cover page only, for anonymous judging. Youth entries: indicate on cover page “Youth Entry.”

Eligible writers must live in southern Vermont or the tri-state region of southeastern Vermont.

For questions email info@writeaction.org.