By cgrotke | Thu, June 15 2017

One of my sisters just crossed the 50 year mark. To celebrate, I made her a short animation.

She's always been a fan of artichokes, so I thought I would animate her favorite vegetable doing something. I wasn't quite sure what it should do, though. Dance around? Eh.

While I designed and built the character (first you do the artwork, then you rig it with "bones"), I kept trying to come up with a situation. Maybe he should stand at a podium and give a speech of some sort? Nah. Pose by a poolside and express regrets for not being able to attend the party? Close... Hang out in a hot tub of butter?

In the end, I opted for a stand-up comedy routine, and a string of jokes about being old. This required a script, then a soundtrack to be recorded. The sound track could then be used as a guide for the animation.

Animation is done in passes. In this case, I got the lip sync out of the way first, then worked on accenting punch lines with eye movements. The last pass was to move him on the stage and add some secondary actions (like tapping the microphone). All of this is done on a big timeline, at 30 frames per second.

This was all a surprise, but the birthday day has passed and I can share this with a wider audience. So, if you are old, or feeling old, or know someone old... and need an artichoke to give you a hard time, watch the following:

Arthur Lemon-Butter from Christopher Grotke on Vimeo.

https://vimeo.com/218524036