Brattleboro Halloween Costumes 2017

The King of Candy and Psychic Secretary do hereby proclaim the official list of over 230 Halloween costumes seen on Cedar Street to be as good as we can make it, and therefore present it to the people, as follows:
Tiny Lion
Penguin
Dance Ghost Girl
Hobo Ghost Girl
Skeleton Ghost Girl
Witch
Raven
Panda
Fairy God Parents
Coraline
Wonder Woman
Construction Worker
Strawberry Shortcake
Tiny Bee
Two Witches
Leopard
Cat
Spiderman
Tigger
Dragon (Not A Dinosaur!)
Dead Cheerleader
Luigi
Pitcher
Batter
Hiker
Zoe and Lassie
James Bond
Cosmic Cowboy
Blue Power Ranger
Criminal
80’s Girl
Candy Eating Robot
Movie
Pikachu
Friendly Ghoul
Egyptian Mummy
Witch
Gandalf
Chef
Clown
Captain America
Spiderman
Evil Clown
Fox
Poor Man
Taco
Elsa
Shark
Harry Potter
Campire
Indiana Jones
Scary Clown
Skull-head
Dracula
Bat Girl
Elsa
Knight
Popcorn
Bunnicula
Unspecified Ghoul
Very Mad Hatter
Zombie
Shark
Freddy Kruger
Puppy
Dead Cheerleader
Headless Woman
Pikachu
Dragon
Walk Sign
Ninja
Vampire
Skeleton
Scary Clown
Dead Doctor and Assistant
Humphrey Bogart
Power Ranger
Chicken
Power Ranger
Ninja
Gumballs
Layer Cake
Gnome
Harlequin
Scream
Zombie
Pink Fairy
Bee
Wednesday
Demon
Robot with light up eyes
Pirate
Pirate
Horesback Rider and horse
Vampire
Dark Angel
Darth Vader
Zombie
Michael Myers
Old Man Winter
Power Ranger
Horse
Emerald City Girls
Moana
Ginevra
Dementor
Hermione
Ladybug
Skunk
Ninja
Dingo Cat
Indian Jones
Pumpkinhead
Furry Pink Monster
A Boy
Raccoon
Angel
Ninja
Purple Crayon (and dad, Harold...)
Werewolf
Ringmaster
Jester
Devil
Cat
Zombie
Cat
Ghoul
Pennywise
Master Chef
Spiderman
Queen of Hearts
Snow White and Snow hat
Huge Dinosaur
Zombie Bride
Frog
Zombie that ran into a tree
Astronaut
Army Man
Old man
Cat
Power Ranger
Fairy Princess
Zombie
Bat Girl
Godzilla
Transformer
Gypsy
Skeleton
Little Pink Poodle
Football Player manning
Giraffe
Blue Power Ranger
Martial Artist
Scream
Witch
Skeleton
Day of the Dead
Skeleton
Tiny Bee
Transformer
Clown
Pumpkin
Unicorn
Winnie the Pooh
Dracula
SWAT Team member
Mortal Combat character
The Light Up Princess
Cool cat
Iron Man
Army Guy
Trump
Artist
Blue Power Ranger
Ninja
Death
Clown lab Assistant
Darth Vader
“Just Wearin’ It”
Gentleman
Iron Man
Dog
Tangled Princess
Vampire
Ordinary Student and Silent Sister
Crazed Doctor
Ninja
Minion
Transformer
Elsa
Lego Ninja Cat
Phantom
Cat Angel
Spirited Away River Spirit and Dragon (9 people!)
Ringmaster
Beatnik
Death Queen
Cactus
Pikachu
Charmander
Angel with light-up halo
Apples to Apples game
Pirate
Dinoranger
“I’m Dead!”
Alice in Wonderland
The White Rabbit
The White Queen
Cheshire cat
Sociopath
Witch
Green Inflatable Suit
Scarecrow
Dead Cheerleader
Harlequin
Steampunk
“Don’t Know”
Killer
Pufferfish
Witch
Bear
Devil
Ghoulish Carpet Bear
Devil Kid
Witch
Devil
Fire Girl
The Tiny House Fest
Orange Thing
Pirate
Princess
and then we ran out of candy.
A clown and a fairy princess
Hardly any kids trick or trick on the part of Canal Street where we live... but I am ready with treats for those who do come.
Just as I walked out of my front door late this afternoon to check on the scene, a little clown, just a smidgeon older than a toddler, appeared with his parents. Instead of putting the candy in his bag, I handed it to him. His parents expected him to drop it into the bag, but he had a different idea: He was going to unwrap it an eat it immediately!
The only other trick or treater to come by was a little girl, perfectly costumed as a fairy princess with not one, but two wands. She seemed shy, but more than shy: She seemed totally confused. I handed her a couple of small, wrapped chocolates, and with parental instructions she put them into her big, plastic pumpkin.
Her mother asked her to say, "thank you," but she just stood there, uncomprehending. (I kind of felt like she just did not "get" this whole Halloween thing.) Her father said, warmly, "Thank you sir." (At 72, I finally just accept being called "sir," no longer objecting that it makes me feel old :-)
Then her father really made my day. He said, "This is the first time in her life that she has gone trick-or-treating, and you are the first person who has given her a Halloween treat."
I was almost speechless. All I could say was, "I am honored!"
Has anyone played the game Careers, the game where you score money, fame, or happiness? (dollar signs, stars, or hearts) If this were Careers, I would have scored a bunch of hearts tonight!