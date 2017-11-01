Brattleboro Halloween Costumes 2017

By cgrotke | Tue, October 31 2017

The King of Candy and Psychic Secretary do hereby proclaim the official list of over 230 Halloween costumes seen on Cedar Street to be as good as we can make it, and therefore present it to the people, as follows:

Tiny Lion

Penguin

Dance Ghost Girl

Hobo Ghost Girl

Skeleton Ghost Girl

Witch

Raven

Panda

Fairy God Parents

Coraline

Wonder Woman

Construction Worker

Strawberry Shortcake

Tiny Bee

Two Witches

Leopard

Cat

Spiderman

Tigger

Dragon (Not A Dinosaur!)

Dead Cheerleader

Luigi

Pitcher

Batter

Hiker

Zoe and Lassie

James Bond

Cosmic Cowboy

Blue Power Ranger

Criminal

80’s Girl

Candy Eating Robot

Movie

Pikachu

Friendly Ghoul

Egyptian Mummy

Witch

Gandalf

Chef

Clown

Captain America

Spiderman

Evil Clown

Fox

Poor Man

Taco

Elsa

Shark

Harry Potter

Campire

Indiana Jones

Scary Clown

Skull-head

Dracula

Bat Girl

Elsa

Knight

Popcorn

Bunnicula

Unspecified Ghoul

Very Mad Hatter

Zombie

Shark

Freddy Kruger

Puppy

Dead Cheerleader

Headless Woman

Pikachu

Dragon

Walk Sign

Ninja

Vampire

Skeleton

Scary Clown

Dead Doctor and Assistant

Humphrey Bogart

Power Ranger

Chicken

Power Ranger

Ninja

Gumballs

Layer Cake

Gnome

Harlequin

Scream

Zombie

Pink Fairy

Bee

Wednesday

Demon

Robot with light up eyes

Pirate

Pirate

Horesback Rider and horse

Vampire

Dark Angel

Darth Vader

Zombie

Michael Myers

Old Man Winter

Power Ranger

Horse

Emerald City Girls

Moana

Ginevra

Dementor

Hermione

Ladybug

Skunk

Ninja

Dingo Cat

Indian Jones

Pumpkinhead

Furry Pink Monster

A Boy

Raccoon

Angel

Ninja

Purple Crayon (and dad, Harold...)

Werewolf

Ringmaster

Jester

Devil

Cat

Zombie

Cat

Ghoul

Pennywise

Master Chef

Spiderman

Queen of Hearts

Snow White and Snow hat

Huge Dinosaur

Zombie Bride

Frog

Zombie that ran into a tree

Astronaut

Army Man

Old man

Cat

Power Ranger

Fairy Princess

Zombie

Bat Girl

Godzilla

Transformer

Gypsy

Skeleton

Little Pink Poodle

Football Player manning

Giraffe

Blue Power Ranger

Martial Artist

Scream

Witch

Skeleton

Day of the Dead

Skeleton

Tiny Bee

Transformer

Clown

Pumpkin

Unicorn

Winnie the Pooh

Dracula

SWAT Team member

Mortal Combat character

The Light Up Princess

Cool cat

Iron Man

Army Guy

Trump

Artist

Blue Power Ranger

Ninja

Death

Clown lab Assistant

Darth Vader

“Just Wearin’ It”

Gentleman

Iron Man

Dog

Tangled Princess

Vampire

Ordinary Student and Silent Sister

Crazed Doctor

Ninja

Minion

Transformer

Elsa

Lego Ninja Cat

Phantom

Cat Angel

Spirited Away River Spirit and Dragon (9 people!)

Ringmaster

Beatnik

Death Queen

Cactus

Pikachu

Charmander

Angel with light-up halo

Apples to Apples game

Pirate

Dinoranger

“I’m Dead!”

Alice in Wonderland

The White Rabbit

The White Queen

Cheshire cat

Sociopath

Witch

Green Inflatable Suit

Scarecrow

Dead Cheerleader

Harlequin

Steampunk

“Don’t Know”

Killer

Pufferfish

Witch

Bear

Devil

Ghoulish Carpet Bear

Devil Kid

Witch

Devil

Fire Girl

The Tiny House Fest

Orange Thing

Pirate

Princess

and then we ran out of candy.