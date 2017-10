By MarkTwain | Sat, October 28 2017

In a dream last night

I found myself

Cleaning out

a hateful enemy’s garage

Carefully I removed his collected items

Placing artifacts and furniture

under overhangs

and dry spaces

he was indifferent,

but I was impelled

not understanding

my need do him good.

Finally, the garage was empty,

I turned on the heat,

Now it could become an oven,

burning itself clean.