By cgrotke | Wed, December 20 2017

Time once again for An Extra Special Selectboard Winter Holiday Thing, featuring the sock puppet select board. (This is fictional. All resemblance to actual socks or Selectboard members is merely coincidental.)

This was produced a decade ago, yet remains a timeless tribute to decision-making, scheduling, local government and holiday cheer. And what other town has their own holiday special with puppets?

Some trivia. This very year, select board members have discussed on multiple occasions the idea of leaving lights up all year long. There have been no decisions, but it comes up.

Also, be sure to check out the Brattleboro animated history Christmas Calendar. Great old photos and history nuggets, plus lots of action by this point in the month. New items every day until the new year.

Finally, Wednesday night (tonight) on WVEW, I plan to play a full hour of versions of Sleigh Ride, from 6-7 pm, prior to our regular radio show. Tune in at 107.7 and come along for the ride.