Free Writing Contest for Southern Vermont and Nearby Counties in New Hampshire and Mass

WRITE ACTION is pleased to announce its 15th Annual Poetry and Prose Writing Contest for adults and teens. Entries will be judged anonymously. Each category will be judged by an esteemed writer from the tri-state area. Judge for both prose and poetry in the youth category is retired head of the BUHS English Department, Nancy Olson. Judge for poetry is James Kates; prose judge is Joe Mazur.

All entries, on-line or through the post, must be sent by June 30th, 2017. There is no theme this year.

Writers may submit up to 3 pieces of prose writing, or 5 poems. The first is poem or prose piece is free; $5 for each entry after that (up to 4 more poems or 2 more prose pieces). Checks should be made out to Write Action. For online submissions, payment may be made via PayPal at writeaction.org.

There are no fees for the Youth Category.

Youth category for ages 14-18: First-place winners in poetry and prose will be awarded a $25 gift certificate. There will be honorable mentions in each category. Up to 3 entries.

HOW TO ENTER

Entries that do not conform to the guidelines will be disqualified.

Email entries as one document (except cover letter with contact information and titles sent as separate document) to info@writeaction.org, with WA Contest in the subject line, or send a hard copy of your submission to: Write Action Contest, P.O. Box 822, Brattleboro, VT 05302 (Postmarked and emailed no later than 6/30/17) Winners announced first week in August.

Prose entries must be no more than 1500 words each (please double-space, 12 point font); Poems are limited to one page each (may be single-spaced). No more than one poem to a page, each to be judged separately. The author’s name should not appear in any form on the submitted piece(s), only on one cover page per submission, listing name, contact information and titles. Please include phone number, email address, and postal address on cover page only, for anonymous judging. Youth entries: indicate on cover page “Youth Entry.”

Eligible writers must live in southern Vermont or the tri-state region of Brattleboro.

