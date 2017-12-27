"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually.

Home » Culture » Creative

Fundraiser: Help Finish the Mahalo Art Center Gathering Hall


By Klaraparavel | Wed, December 27 2017

The Mahalo Art Center Gathering Hall Needs Your Help!

The Mahalo Art Center is a beautifully designed space, and hosts a diversity of events, from yoga classes and art therapy intensives, to meditation retreats and sound healing, and the many people who participate. The Mahalo Rose temple is a clean space where no food may enter. This allows the intention to remain clear: a space for people to build community, connectedness and mutual growth in a beautiful, clean and focused environment.

The Gathering Hall will be the place for the community to celebrate with food, and will offer a kitchen area for food preparation, restroom and bath facilities, and a place for event organizers and retreat participants to stay. It is only partially built, and are raising the funds we need to complete this important work by May of 2018! 

There are donation-level incentives for every possible range, beginning at $5, $20, $45, $100 and up. Please click here for details!

Mahalo has been built by, and continues to thrive with large and loving community. T
hank you very much for all of your support!

 

