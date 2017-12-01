"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Culture » Creative

Haiku


By Brattleboro Poet | Fri, December 01 2017

Zen Master kills cat
Sacrificed life, higher cause
F*CK ENLIGHTENMENT!

Submitted by Brattleboro Poet on December 1, 2017 - 10:17am. #

Full Disclosure

As submitted, there was no asterisk. The edit blunts the emotional impact and kills the poetic value.

Here is the actual Haiku, as submitted:

Zen Master kills cat
Sacrificed life, higher cause
FUCK ENLIGHTENMENT!

 

