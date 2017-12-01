"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Culture » Creative

Holly Jolly Gingerbread Craft Time at Brooks Memorial Library


By Brooks Memorial... | Fri, December 01 2017

Don’t miss this year’s Holly Jolly Gingerbread Craft Time on Saturday, December 9 at Brooks Memorial Library. Come make edible houses out of graham crackers, icing and candy. Younger kids can make edible Christmas trees from ice cream cones, frosting and candy. This year we are offering two sessions: session one runs from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and session two runs from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. In order to ensure we have enough goodies for everyone, registration is strongly recommended – please contact the Children’s Room at 254-5290 x110. This event is free and donations of nonperishable food items for Project Feed the Thousands are appreciated. Children under 10 must have a responsible person with them. Holly Jolly Gingerbread Craft Time is sponsored the by Friends of Brooks Library and the Children’s Room.

