By Rolf | Tue, April 18 2017

There is an open reading this Friday, (and every third Friday) at 7:30, at the River Gallery School, in Brattleboro.

Readers have about 7 minutes to read either prose or poetry. Most people choose to read their own work, but some read or recite a piece by an author they found inspiring.

The open reading is organized by Write Action, a non-profit dedicated to writing and writers in the southeastern Vermont and southwestern New Hampshire.

Rolf Parker

for Write Action