"Home is a place you grow up wanting to leave, and grow old wanting to get back to." - John Ed Pearce

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 31 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Creative

Photojournalism: Take Better Pictures Today!


By Brooks Memorial... | Thu, February 08 2018

We all know that good picture gives a news story more impact, and a picture is worth a thousand words. But consider these questions:

How does one think visually to come up with images to complement your words?
What kind of photos are editors looking for?
What are the elements of an effective news photo?


Join Randolph T Holhut here at Brooks Memorial Library on Wednesday, February 28th, at 7 pm for a FREE seminar that will cover the basics of news photography from the perspective of someone who takes pictures and selects them for the printed page. If you take photos for publication — or even want to take better photos for your own album — this workshop is for you!

»

iBrattleboro Poll

I've lived in (or around) Brattleboro for

Choices