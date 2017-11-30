You told me,
"I am the female Harvey Weinstein,"
in jest…
When I would not get in bed with you.
“Could you just come over
and give me a hug?”
you said.
“I really need a hug!”
“OKAY. I’ll stop by
on my way home.”
Left my car in the firelane,
Pressed the flasher button.
Just inside your doorway,
we hugged for 10 minutes,
Long for a hug,
but you wanted more.
“Come upstairs.”
“I only came by for a hug.”
“We can hug in bed,” you said.
“I have to leave now.”
You grabbed me:
“I am really angry at you!”
“Why?”
“Because it’s always, ‘slam-bam thank you, ma’am,’
and then out the door!”