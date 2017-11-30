"Great minds have purposes, others have wishes." - Washington Irving

It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Culture » Creative

Quickie


By Brattleboro Poet | Wed, November 29 2017

You told me,
"I am the female Harvey Weinstein,"
   in jest…
When I would not get in bed with you.

“Could you just come over
   and give me a hug?”
you said.
I really need a hug!” 

 “OKAY. I’ll stop by
   on my way home.”
Left my car in the firelane,
Pressed the flasher button.

 Just inside your doorway,
   we hugged for 10 minutes,
Long for a hug,
but you wanted more.

“Come upstairs.”
   “I only came by for a hug.”
“We can hug in bed,” you said.
“I have to leave now.” 

You grabbed me:

 “I am really angry at you!”
   “Why?”
“Because it’s always, ‘slam-bam thank you, ma’am,’
and then out the door!”

