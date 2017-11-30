By Brattleboro Poet | Wed, November 29 2017

You told me,

"I am the female Harvey Weinstein,"

in jest…

When I would not get in bed with you.

“Could you just come over

and give me a hug?”

you said.

“I really need a hug!”

“OKAY. I’ll stop by

on my way home.”

Left my car in the firelane,

Pressed the flasher button.

Just inside your doorway,

we hugged for 10 minutes,

Long for a hug,

but you wanted more.

“Come upstairs.”

“I only came by for a hug.”

“We can hug in bed,” you said.

“I have to leave now.”

You grabbed me:

“I am really angry at you!”

“Why?”

“Because it’s always, ‘slam-bam thank you, ma’am,’

and then out the door!”