"The sun tires of summer and sighs itself into autumn." Terri Guillemets

User login

Who's online

There are currently 0 users and 31 guests online.

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture » Creative

Romantic... Almost


By Brattleboro Poet | Tue, September 19 2017

I came by,
Hoping to admire you
from a distance.

It did not work out.
In your absence
I had coffee
and an apple cinnamon muffin.

»

Comments | 1

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.
Submitted by Maria on September 19, 2017 - 8:33pm. #

Meeting

I was absent today
from your glares
and slight stares
Stayed away
Concerned with the complexity
of our non-meeting meeting
Met a friend, instead
to complain about men
Tomorrow then, again?

 

Upcoming Events

Wed, Sep 20

Thu, Sep 21

Fri, Sep 22

Sat, Sep 23

more

iBrattleboro Poll

I'm predicting that the upcoming fall colors will be

pretty darn good
23% (4 votes)
so-so
17% (3 votes)
okay
17% (3 votes)
spectacular
11% (2 votes)
disappointing
11% (2 votes)
fantastic
11% (2 votes)
other
5% (1 vote)
a wipe out
0% (0 votes)
Total votes: 17

Older polls