Woman's March Signs

Comments | 2
one I saw
I saw one I liked in DC:
"We Shall Overcomb!"
Another Link
Link to World Wide photos and some great signs:
https://www.womensmarch.com/sister-stream
I liked the signs saying:
"I am with her" and an arrow pointing to a girl dressed as the statue of liberty costume
and the guy who carried a sign saying "I am with her" with arrows pointing all around him.
and the children signs with "I like all my neighbors"
and all the guys wearing kitten hats which were their signs of solidarity,
and the Anti-bullying signs
and the little girls sign that said in magic marker "Trump has bad ideas".
and the sign that read Protect the Dreamers, Keep D.A.C.A
and "Things are bad, we introverts showed up"
Others?