Woman's March Signs


By Maria | Mon, January 23 2017

Here is a link to some of the Protest signs that one person thinks were memorable.

Would be nice to see photos, or read about the signs we made, carried or saw.   

Submitted by cgrotke on January 23, 2017 - 1:15pm. #

one I saw

I saw one I liked in DC:

"We Shall Overcomb!"

 
Submitted by Maria on January 23, 2017 - 2:32pm. #

Another Link

Link to World Wide photos and some great signs:
https://www.womensmarch.com/sister-stream

I liked the signs saying:

"I am with her" and an arrow pointing to a girl dressed as the statue of liberty costume

and the guy who carried a sign saying "I am with her" with arrows pointing all around him.

and the children signs with "I like all my neighbors"

and all the guys wearing kitten hats which were their signs of solidarity,

and the Anti-bullying signs

and the little girls sign that said in magic marker "Trump has bad ideas".

and the sign that read Protect the Dreamers, Keep D.A.C.A

and "Things are bad, we introverts showed up"

Others?

 

