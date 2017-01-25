Woman's March Signs - And Followup Actions

"You do not lead by hitting people over the head. That's assault, not leadership." - Dwight D. Eisenhower
Comments | 4
one I saw
I saw one I liked in DC:
"We Shall Overcomb!"
Another Link
Link to World Wide photos and some great signs:
https://www.womensmarch.com/sister-stream
I liked the signs saying:
"I am with her" and an arrow pointing to a girl dressed as the statue of liberty costume
and the guy who carried a sign saying "I am with her" with arrows pointing all around him.
and the children signs with "I like all my neighbors"
and all the guys wearing kitten hats which were their signs of solidarity,
and the Anti-bullying signs
and the little girls sign that said in magic marker "Trump has bad ideas".
and the sign that read Protect the Dreamers, Keep D.A.C.A
and "Things are bad, we introverts showed up"
Others?
More than signs
I'd also like to hear what comes next. The march was a good opening shot, but Trump fired back on Monday with anti-women proclamations.
Women made hats and signs and assembled; Trump took away rights with a pen.
It appears the marchers will need to take it up a notch to another level now. (Or do nothing, or do more of the same).
Are these drastic times that require drastic actions?
Scientists are now planning a march. Perhaps they can demand something specific. ("What do we want? Fact based science! When do we want it? After peer review!")
10 Actions for the First 100 Days
Chris,
This is what is happening now, and next.
Here is the link to the Women's March 10 Actions for the First 100 Days
https://www.womensmarch.com/
Also, many of the marchers participated in the Tuesday Action to oppose nominees of the Trump Swamp Cabinet. Across the U.S., Senate Offices were visited.
Here is one link describing the work being done, and can be done: https://www.thenation.com/article/shut-down-trumps-swamp-cabinet-and-oth...
Over 10,000 People Protested Trump's "Swamp Cabinet" around the country.
Many of the Women Marchers and their allies are participating Every Tuesday.
One meeting/rally was held at the Shaheen office in Keene this last Tuesday.
You can get on Moveon.org to find other local and national actions in which many women and allies are participating. http://front.moveon.org/whats-next-our-plan-for-the-coming-months-and-ye...
And then there is the next push for Voter Registration and Voter Connection endeavors.
Please, Add your own/other events/actions in which you are participating .