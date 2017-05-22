Death by a Thousand Twits

After a pair of incarnations spanning seven or so years, my sense is that the terminal phase of this application is at hand.
Many millions of users have now acclimated to the deluge of data drops like teens hitting the flumes at a bar-mitzvah waterpark afterparty, and it's made the ride so snide, so baked with innuendo and hyperbole, so locked and loaded, so half-cocked, so hyper, so meta, anticipatory as the storied pisstape, it's nigh impossible now to sift the once tasty nectars from its stem.
More than many never got it…”What do I wanna do spend my day hearing about an anime gecko’s lunch strategy and calorie totals?”. Or something to that effect.
For any of us who have gotten it, meaning signed-up and tarried, the experience is singular and potentially all consuming. An endless ticker-tape parade of inchoate confusion, red alerts, red herrings, curated cornucopias of corporate goods and soporific wisdom. It’s the first light at dawn, the canary in the once vanished but now back with a vengeance coal mine, the echo chamber of the echo chamber, judge and jury of the juste bon mot, thrust of the jester.
There are as many approaches and strategies as accounts. Little birds, avis who come from little eggs as fully formed personas mostly, many with preset followings. Then there’s verified, the sought after, the sucked up to, the famers and flamers, the follow swallowing whales, who during the Ur days signified system failure. One can't help but think that that whale is circling in nearby waters, set to breach, maybe more likely to beach itself, its sonar overrun by the cacophony of dirge.
Saying nothing, not even a word on the word mangling and prodigious presidential proclivity, with world benumbing and news neutering aspect.
There is more than a bit of leading bleeding edge of the Eschaton on Twitter. I miss the mundane and quotidian about it. Even if props of prophesy are self-assumed it’s hard to be on there and not buy in. It’s formidable now, that’s for sure. Maybe also formaldahydable. I should drop it, or at least get off until this Imperial tempest blows over....As neat as that sounds, I know America is logged on for the long haul. The character limit is set but expression is instant and infinite. Yet a definite concrescence is occuring. And as with all things, there’s slack until there isn’t.
I'm not even going to pretend
...that this world makes sense, any more than this essay makes "sense," as sense is typically defined. I've long since dropped the news as a source of anything other than "what the media want(s) us to think now." I read top headlines once a day, usually by proxy because the news sites are such relentless data suckers.
I hate that the Internet snatches all your data and then does whatever it/they want with it -- file and profile, monitor and market -- and that nobody seems to care. Uck to that. No dicey if I can avoid it.
But then why, why bother? What difference does it make? (dangerous meme to let loose in the world but by closing off all avenues of escape, we foster it.) Are fairytales like "a better world" plausible in this world today? Based on what?
If all we do is look at the tiny screens on our phones following social media feeds, do we even need bodies? We could be matricized! I saw a picture of some kids looking at a tiger in a cage and every single one of them was looking at it through the "viewfinder" of their phone. None were actually looking at the tiger itself, only a digital representation of it. Is that weird? Why is the screen better.
I too spend a lot of time looking at screens and I feel their addictive qualities (Netflix, anyone?) I worry about group think and wasting time. It's all too much, and at the same time, so little. And also (probably) too late.
Wetlands
I saw the pitfalls of social media earlier on and denied myself the displeasure of being logged on for longer than I intended. Avoiding the lair of the hydraheaded social problem is like swimming against the tide. I knew the dissonance in the tower would be no gentle babbling brook. Like the Whetstone, you can choose the wide gapped noisy rocky rapids under Main Street or the tinkling sparkle farther north beyond Melrose. There is no coalescence or confluence of the watery parts to unite a series of lifetimes. You have to take them one at a time.
Penthouse says they are committed to getting the story right and will pay a lot for the fetish “tape” of our (your) august elect. It’s all part of the intractable mess of being stied in.
When Wally the Pig fell off the truck he was one of the lucky ones. No end of days for him with an apple in his mouth. Even then, he was too guardedly smart to follow the trail of milk bones.