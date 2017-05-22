Death by a Thousand Twits

By spinoza | Sun, May 21 2017

After a pair of incarnations spanning seven or so years, my sense is that the terminal phase of this application is at hand.

Many millions of users have now acclimated to the deluge of data drops like teens hitting the flumes at a bar-mitzvah waterpark afterparty, and it's made the ride so snide, so baked with innuendo and hyperbole, so locked and loaded, so half-cocked, so hyper, so meta, anticipatory as the storied pisstape, it's nigh impossible now to sift the once tasty nectars from its stem.

More than many never got it…”What do I wanna do spend my day hearing about an anime gecko’s lunch strategy and calorie totals?”. Or something to that effect.

For any of us who have gotten it, meaning signed-up and tarried, the experience is singular and potentially all consuming. An endless ticker-tape parade of inchoate confusion, red alerts, red herrings, curated cornucopias of corporate goods and soporific wisdom. It’s the first light at dawn, the canary in the once vanished but now back with a vengeance coal mine, the echo chamber of the echo chamber, judge and jury of the juste bon mot, thrust of the jester.

There are as many approaches and strategies as accounts. Little birds, avis who come from little eggs as fully formed personas mostly, many with preset followings. Then there’s verified, the sought after, the sucked up to, the famers and flamers, the follow swallowing whales, who during the Ur days signified system failure. One can't help but think that that whale is circling in nearby waters, set to breach, maybe more likely to beach itself, its sonar overrun by the cacophony of dirge.

Saying nothing, not even a word on the word mangling and prodigious presidential proclivity, with world benumbing and news neutering aspect.

There is more than a bit of leading bleeding edge of the Eschaton on Twitter. I miss the mundane and quotidian about it. Even if props of prophesy are self-assumed it’s hard to be on there and not buy in. It’s formidable now, that’s for sure. Maybe also formaldahydable. I should drop it, or at least get off until this Imperial tempest blows over....As neat as that sounds, I know America is logged on for the long haul. The character limit is set but expression is instant and infinite. Yet a definite concrescence is occuring. And as with all things, there’s slack until there isn’t.