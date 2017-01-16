"To shorten winter, borrow some money due in spring."  - W.J. Vogel

User login

Welcome to iBrattleboro!

Welcome to iBrattleboro!
It's a local news source by and for the people of Brattleboro, Vermont, published continually. You can get involved in this experiment in citizen journalism by submitting meeting results, news, events, stories, reviews, how-to's, recipes, places to go, things to do, or anything else important to Brattleboro. Or, just drop by to see what others have contributed.

Find iBrattleboro on:

 Twitter YouTube

Authentically Local

Search the Archives

Ye Olde iBrattleboro Archive

Use the pulldown to choose desired number of results.

 

Search the first decade
of iBrattleboro archives
at Archive-It.org
Feb 20, 2003 to Feb 6, 2013

Home » Culture

Lunar New Year of China, Korea, and Vietnam


By ACCVT | Sun, January 15 2017

Asian Cultural Center of Vermont (ACCVT) presents Lunar New Year of China, Korea and Vietnam. Sunday, January 29th, 1-3 at 118 Elliot Street, downtown Brattleboro (across from the fire station). It’s the 15th annual celebration of its kind in southeastern Vermont. It's a potluck.

This year we feature Li Fei Osbourne who will share a dance of the Yi people (one of the Chinese ethnic minorities) and then teach us all a Yi dance.  Join us to dance with the Dragon, do group calligraphy, join in a Korean tug-of-war, make a paper lantern or some origami, and sing a New Year's song from East Asia. You don’t have to be Asian or know anything about Asia to participate!  

We usher in the year of the Red Fire Rooster, a year of hard work and patience as you progress toward your goals. Don’t miss the chance to dance with the 30-foot Vietnamese dragon. It will arrive around 2:15, and the parade down Main Street will bring us luck for the coming year.  

According to Chinese folklore, this enormous marionette, requiring at least 9 people to hold, is forever chasing the ‘heavenly pearl.’ in its pursuit of wisdom.  Seth Harter, Director of Asian Studies at Marlboro College, brought this extraordinary dragon back from the village of an accomplished Vietnamese craftsman. More information on the website: http://accvt.org/.
Phone inquiries: voicemail - 802-257-7898; day of event - 802-579-9088

»

Upcoming Events

Mon, Jan 16

Tue, Jan 17

Wed, Jan 18

Thu, Jan 19

Fri, Jan 20

Sat, Jan 21

Sun, Jan 22

more

iBrattleboro Poll

My preference for governing Brattleboro is to

Choices