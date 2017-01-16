By ACCVT | Sun, January 15 2017

Asian Cultural Center of Vermont (ACCVT) presents Lunar New Year of China, Korea and Vietnam. Sunday, January 29th, 1-3 at 118 Elliot Street, downtown Brattleboro (across from the fire station). It’s the 15th annual celebration of its kind in southeastern Vermont. It's a potluck.

This year we feature Li Fei Osbourne who will share a dance of the Yi people (one of the Chinese ethnic minorities) and then teach us all a Yi dance. Join us to dance with the Dragon, do group calligraphy, join in a Korean tug-of-war, make a paper lantern or some origami, and sing a New Year's song from East Asia. You don’t have to be Asian or know anything about Asia to participate!

We usher in the year of the Red Fire Rooster, a year of hard work and patience as you progress toward your goals. Don’t miss the chance to dance with the 30-foot Vietnamese dragon. It will arrive around 2:15, and the parade down Main Street will bring us luck for the coming year.

According to Chinese folklore, this enormous marionette, requiring at least 9 people to hold, is forever chasing the ‘heavenly pearl.’ in its pursuit of wisdom. Seth Harter, Director of Asian Studies at Marlboro College, brought this extraordinary dragon back from the village of an accomplished Vietnamese craftsman. More information on the website: http://accvt.org/.

Phone inquiries: voicemail - 802-257-7898; day of event - 802-579-9088