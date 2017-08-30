Mid-Autumn Moon Festival of China, Korea and Vietnam

By ACCVT | Mon, August 28 2017

Asian Cultural Center of Vermont (ACCVT) presents the 19th annual Mid-Autumn Moon Festival (Zhongqiu Jie) which is celebrated in China, Korea, Vietnam and other places around the world. Celebrate the Autumn Moon Festival with crafts, songs, food, t’ai chi, paper lanterns, Chinese exercises, the Korean rope tug and more.

Hear the story of The Goddess of the Moon, Chang’e; the great archer Hou-Yi; and the Elixir of Immortality. Then watch the harvest moon rise. The celebration will start with a pot-luck (bring a dish to share).

The Moon Festival will be held Wednesday, September 6th, from 6:00 – 8:30pm at the Kiwanis Shelter atop Memorial Park Drive, Brattleboro, VT. All ages, free to the public, Rain or Shine. For more information call (802) 579-9088 or visit accvt.org.