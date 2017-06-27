Coffee Break at Welcome Center

By Dummerston Comm... | Tue, June 27 2017

The Dummerston Community Center is holding a Coffee Break (bake, snack, coffee) fundraiser at the I-91 Guilford Vermont Welcome Center on Friday, June 30 from 7:30 am to 7 pm. Donations of baked goods, snacks, fruit, veggies, coffee, coffee cream, bagels etc. are needed. Any donation of food, gift certificates, or money would be greatly appreciated. Volunteers to help on Friday, June 30 at the food tables are also needed. The Community Center will be open on Thursday, June 29 from 9 am to 8 pm for drop-off of donations. Anyone having been to the Center for meetings, library, music lessons or other gatherings should recognize the importance of keeping the building in use, it is with the community's help that the building can remain open for public use. The Coffee Break at the Vermont Welcome Center is an important fundraiser for the Community Center. If able to donate or volunteer or have questions, contact Jean Momaney at moma@svcable.net or 802-254-9212 or Ann Davis at 802-254-2415.